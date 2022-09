Heavy snow will roll over the south Mackenzie Delta on Monday evening, forecasters say, before tapering off on Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said residents of Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic should expect 10 cm of snow by Tuesday morning.

“Snow will begin this afternoon and will intensify through the evening. The heaviest snow will fall tonight,” the federal agency warned on Monday morning.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”