Your guide to election day in Yellowknife

Yellowknife residents are voting on Monday for a new set of eight city councillors to join Mayor Rebecca Alty in her second four-year term.

The polls close at 7pm, after which you’ll find live text coverage of the results on this page. Polling stations (known as “voter assistance locations”) don’t open till 10am but, if you already have your ballot, you can drop it at City Hall or the multiplex.

You were supposed to have already voted using your mail-in ballot so, if you’re reading this, chances are you either a) didn’t get one, b) were too lazy to send it back or c) are here to enjoy the schadenfreude as the city struggles to get mail-in voting to work.

We’re going to operate on the basis that you didn’t vote yet and need help, or are wondering when the results arrive.

Either way, read the Q&A below for assistance.

And if you need to do some last-minute homework on the candidates, here are our interviews.

I have no ballot and need to vote on Monday. How do I do that?

Go to the Tree of Peace friendship centre (next to our studios in downtown Yellowknife) or the multiplex gym between 10am and 7pm on Monday. Bringing some ID is a good idea if you didn’t get a ballot.

I have my ballot but I didn’t mail it back. What’s the best way to return it?

Well, don’t mail it now because it’ll arrive way too late. Either stick it in the city’s drop-boxes at City Hall or the multiplex, or bring it to the Tree of Peace or multiplex on Monday.

Is there going to be a massive line to vote on Monday?

Who knows. Given the reports we’ve seen of people who didn’t receive ballots – or didn’t even realize they were supposed to sign up for one – and the fact there are only two locations you can go to on Monday, it seems wise to expect that both will be busy. Since they don’t open till 10am, it’s possible that a whole whack of people will try to go after work, so you should plan for 5-7pm to be busy – just in case.

So if I get there just before 7pm and there’s a line, what happens?

As long as you are physically in the room, convention dictates you will be allowed to vote. “When the Voter Assistance Locations close, no persons will be permitted to enter,” the city stated on Friday. “However, any voter already in the Voter Assistance Location will be allowed to vote.” So get yourself in the door before 7pm and be prepared to wait.

I have established that there is a voters list and that I was supposed to do something called enumeration but I have not got the first clue if I’m on that list and I did not do the enumeration thing. Can I still vote? What’s happening?

You are not alone, which is terrible for our dream of an informed citizenry but probably good news for you. OK, listen: go to the Tree of Peace or multiplex on Monday, ask nicely, and you should be helped out if you’re legally entitled to vote here. “If you are not on the voters list, you will not receive a ballot kit but may vote in person at a voter assistance location,” the city states on its website.

And I have to vote for eight people, right?

UP TO eight people. If you don’t see eight that you like, call it quits earlier. Don’t go throwing around votes for people you don’t actually like, just because you thought you had to get to eight.

You said the phrase “legally entitled to vote” just now and I have no idea if I am or not.

If you can prove you are 18 or older, a Canadian citizen and have lived in Yellowknife for the last 12 consecutive months, you’re good to go. Permanent residents, bad news: you can’t vote.

I voted ages ago and I just want to know when the results will come out.

Cabin Radio will run live updates on Monday night. Head to our homepage after 7pm and you’ll see it. The city is going to post unofficial results as they come in. Eventually, an official results list will be posted by the city and published in its weekly newsletter. But the unofficial results, unless things are incredibly close, should be good enough.

If you want to know what time we’ll know for sure who’s elected – that’s always difficult to predict and subject to a bunch of variables. If it helps, in the 2018 municipal election, Adrian Bell conceded the race for mayor at 9:21pm.

And if things are incredibly close?

There’s an automatic recount if two or more candidates are split by fewer than five votes and the outcome is going to mean the difference between being elected or not. In other words, if it’s close at the top – and everyone is getting elected anyway – then nobody cares and nobody’s doing a recount, but if it’s close for the last position or two on council, then a recount will go ahead.

A candidate can also apply in writing for a recount if they disagree with the result for some reason, but the returning officer has to agree for a recount to be ordered.

Do the recounts happen on election night?

No. It’s a slower process so if a recount is ordered on election night, we’re not going to know the lineup of council for a little while. In 2019, recounts in the territorial election didn’t happen for a week. (It might not take that long for the city to do the same thing, but be prepared.)

Are there any fun election-night gatherings?

Not that we’re aware of but you tell us. Hosting something? Drop us an email.

It doesn’t sound like there will be anything at City Hall. In 2018, an emailed briefing note for reporters ended with the jaunty phrase: “We welcome the media to join us at City Hall to wait for the results of the municipal election.” In this year’s briefing note for reporters, large parts of which were copied and pasted from the 2018 version, that line was noticeably absent.

Why the heck is the liquor store closed?

Territorial rules. Liquor stores in Yellowknife can’t reopen until polls close at 7pm. Wouldn’t want you voting while drunk on liquor you bought on the same day, now, would we? (The GNWT has recently hinted that it understands this archaic rule is nonsense. It is likely to be done away with in the near-ish future. But for now, no liquor stores between Saturday night and Monday night.)