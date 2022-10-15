Folk on the Rocks prepares to sell ‘ultra-discounted’ 2023 tickets

Yellowknife’s Folk on the Rocks music festival will offer steep discounts on summer 2023 tickets purchased between October 21 and October 27.

The week-long offer marks the first “super sale” in the festival’s history, organizers said on the Folk on the Rocks website as they promoted the discounts.

Two hundred tickets will go on sale on October 21 priced at $103 each. Those tickets get you access to the entire 2023 festival weekend, including the Friday-night Warm the Rocks event.

The same ticket would have cost $170 in 2022.

“Everyone who buys a ticket will be put into a draw to win two free VIP passes,” organizers stated.

No acts have been confirmed for 2023, with the lineup usually confirmed over the space of several months each spring.

The dates, however, are set: the main festival takes place on July 15-16, 2023, with Warm the Rocks on Friday, July 14.