Desirée Dawson announced as FOTR’s artist-in-residence

Desirée Dawson, a BC-based singer and songwriter, has been selected as the visiting artist for Folk on the Rocks’ new artist-in-residency program.

She will spend November living in Yellowknife and participating in weekly performances, collaborating with local artists, and hosting music industry workshops.

Dawson says she started playing music 10 years ago when she discovered its power to bring people together. Her career started with her guiding yoga and meditation and infusing the two with music.

“Once I started seeing how powerful that was, that’s what introduced me into actually performing on stage and following more of a songwriting path,” Dawson told Cabin Radio.

“I know that everybody probably writes from the heart, but my music is just heartfelt with some slow meditative albums, with also more upbeat pop songs, and really I just want to be a healing experience for other people.

Dawson says that while in Yellowknife, she hopes to focus on creating and collaborating with other artists to continue her journey as an artist, while also gaining inspiration from Yellowknife.

“I never really knew when I would get to Yellowknife, and I think the experience of getting to go is really unique,” she said.

“I love collaborating, I love song writing, and I love going places to do those things. It’s a new area of land that I’ve never been to, and I’m excited to get to know people who have lived there forever, who’s newer to there, and getting the connection piece of it.”

Carly McFadden, FOTR’s executive director says the launch of the residency program is to bring new talent to the NWT and have local artists collaborate with musicians from around Canada.

“We want to be able to give our local artists a platform to explore different opportunities and present work, and also bring in exciting new talent,” said McFadden.

“It’s a really exciting way to brighten up November and bring music to Yellowknife every week.”

Dawson starts her residency program in Yellowknife on November 1 and will perform her first residency show with local Brenden MacIntosh at Makerspace YK’s grand opening on November 4. Following this performance, Dawson will work with local artists on collaborative projects which will be presented at the end of each week in a free public show at Makerspace.

Taylor Saracuse will perform with Dawson on November 12⁠, while she’s performing with Flora and the Fireweeds⁠ in concert on November 18. On November 25, sunaïra // temple volant will wrap up the month of collaborative performances with her in one last show.

FOTR says information about the music industry workshops – which will be open to everyone – will be shared on their Facebook page.