Yellowknife RCMP ask for help identifying jewellery thieves

Yellowknife RCMP have released photos from surveillance footage of the two people who broke into Arctic Jewellers early on October 25.

Police are hoping the public can help them identify the two people who they believe are responsible for breaking into the Centre Square Mall store and stealing assorted jewellery and other valuables.

On Wednesday, the store’s manager said the break-in and theft had her worried for the safety of everyone in the mall.

Anyone who recognizes the people or their clothing is asked to contact the police at (867) 669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1 (800) 222-8477 or visiting www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.