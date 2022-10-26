Yellowknife RCMP investigating break-in and theft at Arctic Jewellers

The manager of Arctic Jewellers in Yellowknife’s Centre Square Mall said after a break-in at the store early on Wednesday morning, she no longer feels safe in the city.

April Tran, the manager, said two men broke into the store around 1am on October 26, taking a few thousand dollars worth of jewellry and watches. The store will also have to repair a door, a front window, an jewellery case that were damaged during the incident.

Tran showed Cabin Radio security footage from the incident, which shows two people in dark clothing attempting to enter through one set of doors and a window unsuccessfully, before they finally managed to break-in through another door.

As the alarm begins to go off, the people climb over the counter and break the showcase glass with what appears to be an axe, grab some valuables, and leave. Tran estimates the entire event took around three minutes or less.

“It’s quite scary when you look at the video clip from the camera – you can see how aggressive they are,” she said, worrying that things may escalate and either her staff or someone else in the mall will get hurt.

“We really believed we were safe in Yellowknife but now there are lots of crazy things going on,” she said.

This is not the first theft at Arctic Jewellers this year. Tran said in the first incident, an expensive chain was stolen while the store was open. The chain was never recovered, and Tran suspects the thief sold it before he was caught.

Yellowknife RCMP confirmed they are investigating the break-in and are continuing to look at other video surveillance from around the area to gather more evidence to determine who is responsible.

They asked that anyone with information about the break and enter and theft to call them at (867) 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.