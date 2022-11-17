Santa gets throne upgrade for Canadian Tire photos

Santa probably already knew Yellowknife was the greatest city on the list each year, but it’s no longer in any doubt after the city’s Canadian Tire upgraded its throne.

The Santa throne chair for this weekend’s free photo sessions at the Yellowknife store could be the poshest seat the city has ever seen, boasting spacious accommodation and fine gold trim.

“That was a doozy. I bought it maybe eight months ago and it finally just shipped up about two weeks ago,” said Yellowknife Canadian Tire co-owner Karen Butorac, explaining the lengths to which the store has gone to make Santa comfortable for a weekend-long photo shoot.

“We worked super hard to make the display really beautiful,” she said. “We started in 2019. It was really busy and really fun and I think the community really appreciated it. This year, we want to do an even bigger splash and that’s why we went ahead and bought the throne chair.”

“Wait till you see it live,” added fellow owner Jason Butorac. “Holy mackerel.”

The store’s annual free photo sessions for families with Santa return this weekend only, November 19-20.

Saturday’s sessions run from 9am till noon and 2pm till 4pm. On Sunday, Santa is welcoming guests from 10am till noon and 2pm till 4pm. Bring your own camera or phone to record the visit.

This year, “magic reindeer food” is also available for $5 a pack. All proceeds from those sales go to the YWCA NWT’s holiday program and the territory’s Jumpstart programming.

The exact contents? A closely guarded secret.

“On Christmas Eve, you sprinkle it outside on your yard and it will glow and help direct Santa’s reindeer to your home,” said Karen Butorac.

Pets are welcome at this weekend’s event, and a new system means families don’t need to line up. When you arrive, you’ll receive a ticket number and be notified when your slot with Santa opens up.

