Yellowknife scraps municipal ghost cars, changes look

Yellowknife’s municipal enforcement officers will no longer use unmarked “ghost cars” and their vehicles have changed livery to look less like the RCMP.

From now on, the City of Yellowknife said in a Friday news release, the vehicles will use a white-and-blue colour scheme that carries clear “municipal enforcement” wording.

Previously, the city’s bylaw officers used vehicles that carried both blue and red stripes – a similar look, at first glance, to RCMP vehicles’ blue, red and yellow trim.

“The new look is distinct to MED, as the previous design shared some elements with other law enforcement agencies’ vehicles,” said the city in a statement.

“All MED patrol vehicles will now be clearly identified as city vehicles, including those that were previously unmarked.”

An example of the previous municipal enforcement livery. James O’Connor/Cabin Radio

A comparison image of an RCMP vehicle. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

The city said the change followed a recommendation from council earlier this year to enhance “visibility and public engagement.”

“The vehicles will also feature the MED phone number prominently displayed on both sides and the rear, as a way to support public safety and access to services, something that the previous design did not have,” the city’s news release continued.

“These marked vehicles will enhance service to the community by increasing visibility and promoting public safety. Residents will start to notice MED patrol vehicles with the new look immediately.”