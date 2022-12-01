$1.7-million ring blends Diavik and Australian diamonds

Rio Tinto has shown off what it calls a “one-of-a-kind yellow and pink diamond ring” combining diamonds from the NWT’s Diavik mine with others from Australia.

The Diavik Midnight Sun ring contains a yellow diamond from Diavik alongside pink diamonds from the now-closed Argyle diamond mine in Western Australia’s East Kimberley region.

“Central to the Diavik Midnight Sun is an 18.08-carat fancy intense yellow oval Diavik diamond, one of the finest large yellow diamonds uncovered from the Diavik mine in the past 20 years,” Rio Tinto stated in a press release.

“Originally weighing 36.75 carats as a rough diamond, the Diavik yellow diamond is vividly contrasted with an intricate setting of rare Argyle pink diamonds weighing 4.09 carats in total.”

The ring is valued at about $1.7 million and is for sale by luxury jeweller Musson.

According to Rio Tinto, yellow diamonds are unusual at Diavik. The company said they make up less than one percent of the mine’s production, most of which focuses on white gem quality diamonds.

The ring is valued at nearly $1.7 million. Photo: Rio Tinto

The original yellow rough diamond from Diavik. Photo: Rio Tinto