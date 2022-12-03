NWT issues second Hay River carfentanil warning in three weeks

Potentially lethal fentanyl and carfentanil continue to turn up in Hay River cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana, the NWT’s chief public health officer says.

Taking the unusual step of issuing a second warning in three weeks, Dr Kami Kandola urged anyone using drugs to “have naloxone on hand and be prepared to use it in the event of an overdose.”

Dr Kandola’s November warning stated that carfentanil had turned up twice in Hay River this year. The new warning issued on Friday said “carfentanil and fentanyl have now been detected again.”

The chief public health officer wrote: “The detection of carfentanil and fentanyl in the NWT is very concerning and it is important to recognize that these toxic opioids can be found in other drugs, which users may not be aware of.

“All those who use, provide, or are part of the response to illicit drug use in NWT, including experienced users, should be aware that carfentanil and fentanyl is present in NWT drugs.”