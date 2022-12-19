Advertisement.

Mud run helped raise $220K in 2022, Run for Our Lives says

Jesse Wheeler, left, and Ollie Williams take on the 2018 mud run in Yellowknife.

A committee fundraising for cancer care in the Northwest Territories says this year’s Yellowknife mud run helped to raise more than $220,000.

September’s mud run raised just under $130,000, including a commitment from CIBC worth $75,000 over three years, the CIBC Run for Our Lives Committee said in a press release earlier this week.

More than 400 people took part in the mud run.

The year’s grand total of $220,447 also includes an anonymous $75,000 donation and money raised through the Robin’s Nest golf tournament and a 50/50 raffle at Folk on the Rocks.

Funds raised are being put toward the purchase of a new mammography machine for Yellowknife’s Stanton Territorial Hospital.

So far, Run for Our Lives in the NWT has raised $400,000 of the machine’s $600,000 price tag, the committee stated.

