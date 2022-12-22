YWCA NWT says family sponsorship drive worked wonders

The YWCA NWT says its family sponsorship drive this year was a “huge success,” helping families in Yellowknife acquire necessities during the holiday season.

Since November 2, the charity said last week, people signing up for the program sponsored 115 families and provided gift cards and stockings for women and children in YWCA family violence shelters..

“For too many families, especially during the holiday season, basic necessities are out of reach, and with the rising costs of groceries, many families just can’t afford nutritious food and gifts for their children,” YWCA NWT executive director Hawa Dumbuya-Sesay stated in a press release.

The YWCA gave sponsors information about children’s ages, genders, and wish lists in the family being sponsored, alongside the number of adults in the household to help provide a suitable grocery gift card.

Sponsors were then told how to drop unwrapped gifts and grocery gift cards for the YWCA to distribute to families.

“We are just so amazed by the community support,” stated Dumbuya-Sesay, “and want to sincerely thank every person, business, workplace and family who brought hope and joy to families this holiday season.”