Ollie’s 2022 Cabin Radio news quiz of the year

Ollie is back with 20 questions to test your knowledge of 2022 in the Northwest Territories. If you know your Sambaa Deh from your Sambaa K’e, read on.

How much attention were you paying to everything happening this year? There was quite a lot unfolding, even away from the big stories like flooding, forest fires, inflation and the pandemic.

You get one point per correct answer and they’re all multiple choice. There’s also one question where you’ll need to select two answers – and get both of them right – to earn your point. (No half marks! Those are the rules.)

Ollie thinks 20 is an achievable score, even if the news isn’t how you make your living. However, be aware that in 2021’s quiz, there were only six 20s out of 773 attempts. And we think some of those were retakes.

Try the quiz here and share with your friends to see how you match up!

(Want an even tougher challenge? Go back and try the quizzes again from 2018, 2020 and 2021.)