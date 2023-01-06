Antonov brings Airbus helicopter to NWT for cold-weather test

One of the world’s largest aircraft has landed in Yellowknife, bringing a helicopter to the Northwest Territories for cold-weather testing.

An Antonov An-124 cargo plane, which weighs around 400,000 lbs even empty, landed at the city’s airport on Friday afternoon with an Airbus H160 helicopter inside.

The H160 will remain in Yellowknife for cold-weather testing until March 31, Yellowknife Airport stated on Twitter.

The value of that testing deal to the city has not been disclosed. In the past, cold-weather testing arrangements like these have injected millions of dollars into the local economy according to the territorial government.

The H160 is described as a multi-purpose helicopter with both civil and military variants. The precise variant arriving in Yellowknife was not immediately clear.

Almost a year ago, a separate helicopter – Korea Aerospace Industries’ Light Armed Helicopter – arrived in Yellowknife in almost identical fashion aboard an Antonov for the same purpose.

More follows.

