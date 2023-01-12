Yellowknife RCMP seek driver after child struck by vehicle

RCMP are appealing to a driver who struck a child with their vehicle in downtown Yellowknife last week to come forward.

Police say the driver’s vehicle hit the child, who is under the age of 12, at approximately 10:30am on January 5 near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Matonabee Street.

The child suffered injuries that aren’t life-threatening but will “require some ongoing medical care,” RCMP stated in a news release on Thursday.

Police said the driver is reported to have stopped and spoken with the child before leaving the scene, after which a passerby called an ambulance.

“It is possible in this case the driver may believe by stopping and checking on the child, they have fulfilled their obligations under the Motor Vehicle Act,” Cst Kristanna Fiddler was quoted as saying.

“That is not the case. Any collision with a pedestrian requires reporting.”

Police have not yet been able to identify the driver involved.

“The Yellowknife RCMP encourage that person to do the right thing and contact the detachment to report their actions,” said Fiddler.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.