Home Base YK to organize 2023’s Coldest Night walk

Yellowknife youth support organization Home Base YK will host the city’s Coldest Night of the Year, a fundraising walk in February.

Home Base YK, which provides support services to youth who are experiencing (or at risk of) homelessness, is taking over from the Salvation Army.

Participants register to walk two to five kilometres to raise awareness for youth homelessness across the country.

Tammy Roberts, Home Base YK’s executive director, said organizing the walk would help to promote the organization’s work and the youth it supports.

“More than that, we want to raise awareness that youth homelessness is something that is out there, just like other types of homelessness,” she said.

“Yellowknife is a very giving community. It’s the best community for people stepping up and volunteering and supporting causes.”

The Coldest Night of the Year will take place in Yellowknife from 5pm on February 25. The walk will start at the Home Base youth centre and be followed by a warm supper provided by the organization.

Anyone wanting to participate or volunteer in the event can register on the Home Base website.