YWCA NWT launches Welcome Home campaign to furnish units

YWCA NWT is launching a campaign to raise funds that will help furnish a 21-unit family housing building under construction in downtown Yellowknife.

The Welcome Home campaign, which begins on Monday and runs until June 30, has a goal of raising $250,000.

In a news release, the YWCA NWT said the $18-million cost of building the units had been covered. Funds raised will go toward furnishing those units with the likes of bed frames, mattresses, couches, tables, chairs and kitchen appliances.

Former YWCA executive director Lyda Fuller, who is chairing the campaign, was quoted as saying: “Many families moving into their new home have faced challenges that have caused instability in their lives, such as job loss, family violence, homelessness, or living in unsafe or unsuitable housing.

“We want to give families the best opportunity at a fresh start so when they move into their new home, they are moving into stability and have all the essentials they need.”

The building is set to be complete in July. For more information about donating, visit the YWCA’s website.