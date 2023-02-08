United Way urges NWT non-profits to apply to federal fund

United Way NWT is urging the territory’s non-profits to “apply quickly” as it prepares to distribute $108,000 from a federal Community Services Recovery Fund.

The fund, worth $400 million across Canada, is designed to help non-profits recover from the pandemic. It comes with relatively broad qualifying criteria and funding is handed out through a number of streams.

United Way NWT is handling one stream, dedicated to “adapting and creating new programs using information gained during the Covid-19 pandemic.” The Yellowknife Community Foundation and Canadian Red Cross are handling other streams.

NWT non-profits have until February 21 to submit applications.

Ben Linaker, United Way NWT’s vice chair, said in a press release that the fund was “an exciting opportunity to inject much-needed investments into communities across the Northwest Territories.”

The fund promises to help non-profits adapt, modernize, and be better-equipped to improve the accessibility and long-term success of the services they provide.

For more information, visit the Community Services Recovery Fund website.