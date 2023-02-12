Apply to a new NWT journalism training program

A new Northwest Territories journalism training program is inviting its first class of trainees to apply by March 3.

The Northern Journalism Training Initiative, or NJTI, involves four weeks of in-person training in Inuvik as well as the opportunity to take on a work placement at newsrooms including Cabin Radio.

The program is backed by Journalists for Human Rights and the Google News Initiative.

In a news release, NJTI described itself as an “emerging training and work placement program for northerners to build their multimedia storytelling skills, learn about the journalism and communications industry, and gain paid work experience.”

Ten newsrooms are represented in the NWT, employing around 50 journalists in the territory between them, but there is no locally accessible, formal journalism training program to encourage prospective northern and Indigenous reporters into the industry.

“NJTI is working toward a new normal, where Indigenous and northern people play leading roles in telling their own compelling stories, holding northern leaders to account, and growing wider awareness of the unique and important place of northerners in the world,” the initiative’s news release continued.

You must be 18 or older to apply, live in the NWT, and be able to attend a four-week training program in Inuvik from March 27 to April 21.

“Please note that while the program is free to successful applicants, you will be required to cover your own living expenses,” the program’s website states.