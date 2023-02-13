Det’on Cho to acquire Yellowknife’s Kavanaugh waste firm

The economic development wing of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation is acquiring Yellowknife waste management firm Kavanaugh.

In a Monday news release, Det’on Cho Management said the two parties had agreed to terms that will make Kavanaugh a wholly owned subsidiary of Det’on Cho from April 1 this year.

“As Yellowknife’s largest waste management company, Kavanaugh brings a wealth of management expertise and physical infrastructure to complement [Det’on Cho Management’s] construction, transportation, logistics, and consulting companies,” Det’on Cho said in its news release.

Kavanaugh general manager Peter Houweling will remain in that role and also become Det’on Cho’s vice president of business development.

“Kavanaugh will be operating business as usual, providing the same reliable and award-winning customer service that we are known for,” Houweling was quoted as saying.

Kavanaugh says it has been in business for more than 50 years, collecting residential and commercial waste and running sewage pumpout services. The company operates garbage collection and sewage removal on behalf of the City of Yellowknife.