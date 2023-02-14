GNWT accepting proposals for NWT Arts Council grants

People and groups planning arts projects and events in the Northwest Territories are being encouraged to apply for NWT Arts Council grants.

According to the NWT’s Department of Education, Culture and Employment, eligible applicants are emerging and established artists who have been residing in the NWT for at least two years, or registered NWT organizations with a mandate to enhance the arts.

The GNWT said funding will be targeted at projects that support and encourage ongoing professional development, artistic work and public presentation.

Grants are for plans, projects and events between April 2023 and March 2024. Applicants are eligible for up to $15,000 in funding, which must be spent by March 31, 2024.

The deadline to apply is March 17 at 5pm. For more information, visit the GNWT’s website.