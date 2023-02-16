Centre for Northern Families looks to relocate after fire

Yellowknife’s Centre for Northern Families is seeking an alternative location for the foreseeable future after damage caused by a fire on Wednesday.

The Centre for Northern Families is a daycare operated by the Yellowknife Women’s Society. All children and staff were reported safe after the fire, with no injuries.

The society’s executive director, Renee Sanderson, said the fire – which is believed to have begun around noon – caused minimal damage. However, the building will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“The structure of the building itself is still good,” Sanderson told Cabin Radio.

“The fire was contained in the one bathroom and then there might be a couple of rooms downstairs that might have to be restored because of water damage.

“We’re not quite sure how long we will be out of the building … and we’re hoping that we’ll use these two days to find an alternative location that we can access, so we can still support those families affected until we’re able to gain access to our building again.”

Sanderson said 22 families with children attend the Centre for Northern Families.

“We’re getting a lot of people reaching out and asking how they can help and all that stuff,” she said.

“This is why I love Yellowknife – everyone comes together.”