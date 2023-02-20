Home Base Yellowknife to receive $3M from federal government

The federal government will give nearly $3 million to Home Base Yellowknife to “address the impacts of social inclusion and the well-being of vulnerable children and youth.”

The project – No Youth Left Out – is designed to reach more members of BIPOC and 2SLGBTQI+ communities, NWT Liberal MP Michael McLeod’s office said, alongside people with disabilities, women and girls, Indigenous people and those with low incomes.

“We know how important it is to provide children with every opportunity to succeed,” said federal children’s minister Karina Gould in a news release.

“The projects announced today will help fight the challenges of social isolation that children in our communities are facing – a challenge that has only been heightened by the pandemic.”

Home Base Yellowknife executive director Tammy Roberts said the funding would help the group “support all aspects of youth personal, educational, emotional and cultural growth and development,” and work toward the elimination of youth homelessness.