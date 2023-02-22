Nokleby to seek re-election in Yellowknife’s Great Slave district

Katrina Nokleby says she will seek a second term as the MLA for Yellowknife’s Great Slave electoral district at this fall’s territorial election.

A news release announcing her prospective candidacy stated she had spent her first term “building a strong foundation of understanding and knowledge while advocating for positive change.”

Initially a minister in Premier Caroline Cochrane’s cabinet, Nokleby was stripped of the industry and infrastructure portfolios in 2020 after an earlier attempt from some regular MLAs to remove her from those roles.

The premier accused Nokleby of a “failure to manage her office” and inappropriate conduct. Nokleby, in turn, said she had been unfairly targeted and victimized in a “toxic culture.”

In the three subsequent years, she has become what the news release termed an “outspoken and passionate” regular MLA “who is a strong advocate for tangible, real supports for all residents.”

She is so far the only person to declare an interest in standing in the Great Slave electoral district. Ambe Chenemu, founder of the Black Advocacy Coalition Up North, announced his intention to run in Yellowknife Centre – district of health minister Julie Green, with whom Nokleby has regularly sparred in the legislature – earlier this week.

Former newspaper publisher Bruce Valpy and incumbent finance minister Caroline Wawzonek have also said they intend to stand in October.

“After an eventful three years, during which I’ve learned a lot and grown exponentially both politically and personally, I see the need for strong relationships and leadership on both sides of the House,” Nokleby said in Tuesday’s press release.

“I can say with confidence my no-nonsense, practical approach is effective in holding ministers and departments accountable and responsive to the people who rely on them to do their jobs and honour their commitments.”

She said she would remain a firm supporter of the territory’s business community and its “economic driver,” mining.

“Without a functioning, healthy economy, the territory will have no money to pay for the solutions to our social issues,” Nokleby, a geological engineer and former project manager, was quoted as saying.