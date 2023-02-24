Family Feud Canada seeks northern families for fifth season

Producers of Family Feud Canada’s fifth season say they are looking for northern families to participate in the CBC game show.

Casting producer Lindsay Christopher said the show wants “diverse and charismatic families with big personalities who take pride in where they’re from and have a knack for trivia.”

Family Feud Canada is seeking representation from the NWT, Yukon and Nunavut in its upcoming episodes.

“Whether you’re new to the game or have been a Feud fan for decades, Family Feud Canada is a guaranteed good time and safe space for all who participate,” Christopher said by email, adding that the goal is to provide authentic representation of Canadian families everywhere.

Family Feud Canada entered its first season with the CBC in 2019. Yellowknifer Aaron “Godson” Hernandez and his family represented the NWT capital that year and won more than $20,000.

In the season currently airing, Hay River’s Townend-Tybring team makes an appearance.

Christopher said travel and accommodation are covered by the production if you’re selected for filming.

More information about applying, including deadlines, can be found on the CBC’s website.