Family Feud Canada seeks more northern families

Family Feud Canada is fishing for more contestants as the show heads toward a fourth season.

The show said on Friday it’s looking for “Canada’s most dynamic and energetic families” to take part in the latest season and win up to $30,000.

Yellowknife’s Hernandez family made the cut in the show’s first season, winning more than $20,000.

Family Feud said it covers travel and accommodation for any competitors outside Toronto, should you be selected.

The eligibility criteria shift slightly each season. This time around, you need to be a family of five (there’s no mention this time of “work families”) and everyone needs to be aged 18 or over as of September 1, 2022.

There can be no immediate repeat for the Hernandez family – the rules state you have to wait at least 10 years between appearances.

No official deadline for applications was given, but the show says to “apply soon” if you’re interested. At the moment, it looks like there’ll be no in-person auditions – you’re asked to send in a video with your application.