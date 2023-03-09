CREation community grants seek Indigenous youth-led projects

CREation, a program from Canadian Roots Exchange, is accepting applications for a fund that supports groups of Indigenous youth aged 15 to 29.

The national Indigenous organization says it hopes to fund projects that “create impactful community change and increase the wellness, resiliency and engagement of Indigenous youth.”

There are three funding streams open to applicants, ranging from smaller $2,500-$5,000 grants to larger, multi-year funding.

Applications are accepted until March 31.

More information can be found on the CRE-ation website.