Yellowknife EV charging stations delayed until end of June

Work to open two new Yellowknife fast-charging stations for electric vehicles has been pushed back slightly, the parent company of Northland Utilities says.

The power distribution firm has received $350,000 from the NWT government – up from an initial commitment of $300,000 – to build the level-three charging stations, the fastest commonly available.

The charging stations were announced in August. An agreement signed in January provided an extra $50,000 and pushed back the completion date from March to June this year.

A staff member at Atco, Northland’s owner, separately confirmed by email on Monday that construction “has been a bit delayed but will be completed by the end of June.”

In regulatory filings, Northland has suggested it intends to charge $32 per hour for use of the chargers once they are available.

A Northland Utilities list of charging fees it studied across Canada in coming up with its own pricing.

After assessing hourly fees at similar chargers in southern Canada, Northland said $32 represented a “reasonable” hourly rate in Yellowknife.

One of the chargers will be installed at the Northland Utilities office on 481 Range Lake Road, August’s announcement stated. The other will be in the parking lot of the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre.