NorthWords seeks submissions for 2023 festival program

NorthWords, the NWT’s annual literary festival, is seeking writers and storytellers “of all kinds and representing all genres” for this summer’s program.

The 2023 festival will be held in person from June 1-4, organizers said on Tuesday as they asked anyone interested in participating to submit an expression of interest.

Organizers are asking for a short biography, with details of recent publications and any presentation experience you have, alongside your name and contact details.

Established and emerging writers are welcome, NorthWords stated, as well as people interested in facilitating workshops, appearing in panel discussions or contributing a reading.

For more information about submitting an expression of interest, visit the NorthWords NWT website. Organizers said submissions must be received before April 9.