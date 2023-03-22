Blachford Lake Lodge ‘ceasing operations,’ listed for sale

One of the NWT’s best-known tourist lodges says it is “ceasing all operations” after the funding needed to continue running the business did not materialize.

Blachford Lake Lodge, an almost year-round tourist destination located about 90 km southeast of Yellowknife, is now listed for sale by Coldwell Banker with an asking price of $3.9 million.

The lodge’s website and Facebook page were not operational on Wednesday afternoon.

Lodge owner Mike Freeland could not be reached immediately by phone but a notice on the door of the lodge’s Yellowknife office, bearing Freeland’s name, stated that “the expected funding required for Blachford Lake Lodge to complete its current season has fallen through.” Skis outside Blachford Lake Lodge in March 2021. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

The notice declared that the lodge had ceased operations with immediate effect and all staff had been laid off. Tourists with bookings were advised that the lodge “is not able to reimburse expenses incurred as a result of your booking.”

“Government authorities have been advised and are unable to provide assistance,” the notice added.

“We are truly sorry for the situation.”

The Coldwell Banker listing for the lodge calls it a “once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity” at an “eco-lodge” that includes a main building alongside five guest cabins and staff quarters, with a capacity of 35 guests.

“Located on an 18 km long, unspoiled wilderness lake just 25 minutes by Twin Otter from Yellowknife, this isn’t just any fly-in fishing lodge,” the listing states. “The multi-faceted resort caters to a global visitor base that includes corporate and government retreats, destination weddings, tourist groups, and fisher folk alike.”

The lodge was the star of a 2011 royal visit to the NWT when Prince William and Kate spent time there. In its advertising materials, the lodge says it has been a family-run business for more than three decades.