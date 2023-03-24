Yellowknife’s solid waste facility will fully reopen on Tuesday

The City of Yellowknife says its solid waste facility, known to many residents as the dump, will reopen to residents on Tuesday, March 28.

Blue recycling bins are already making a comeback, the city said in a Friday news release, and will gradually reappear in their usual locations throughout the next week “as staffing allows.”

The dump will reopen to contractors on Monday and then to all residents for regular hours of 11am till 4:15pm from Tuesday onward, including services like honey bucket and dog waste disposal.

Both the recycling service and solid waste facility shut down throughout the duration of a strike and lockout that began on February 8 and ended on March 17.

There will be no organics collection next week – instead, residents will get another round of regular garbage collection. Organics collection resumes from the week of April 3, the city said.