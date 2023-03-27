Stanton Foundation’s $94,000 fundraiser ‘sets record’

The Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation says a 50/50 raffle that closed on Saturday set a fundraising record for the group.

The foundation raises money to support the purchase of equipment that helps to improve services offered at Yellowknife’s Stanton Territorial Hospital.

The recent 50/50 “exploded” from less than $75,000 to almost $95,000 in its final day, foundation executive director Patty Olexin-Lang said by email.

“It’s a record for sure for us,” Olexin-Lang wrote.

“The support has been incredible and we are very grateful for all our generous sponsors and everyone who has purchased tickets over the last four months.”

The money raised will help to pay for three new bladder scanners at the hospital’s urology department and eight new wireless fetal monitors for its obstetrics unit.