Number of charges against former councillor increases to 15

Six further charges have been laid against a former Yellowknife city councillor previously charged with offences including assault and sexual assault.

In January, Robin Williams was charged with four counts of assault, one of sexual assault, one related to an alleged threat to kill a person, one of choking, and two related to “careless” storage of firearms.

The new charges, laid last week, include a second count of sexual assault and five more allegations of assault. The new allegations date from various periods between 2014 and 2019, while the majority of the earlier charges related to alleged events in late 2022 and early 2023.

The charges laid this month involve the same people as the January charges.

Williams, an electronics store owner, served as a city councillor from 2018 to 2022. He did not seek re-election when the municipality went to the polls in October. He is next due in court on April 25.

Prosecution of the case is being handled by outside counsel as the Crown prosecution service in the NWT considers itself to be in conflict.

Kate Oja, who served as Williams’ defence counsel in January, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday afternoon. Regarding the initial nine charges, Oja said by email in January that Williams “is presumed innocent and intends on defending himself against these allegations.”