Shauna Morgan to run in Yellowknife North as Johnson steps down

Shauna Morgan has announced she intends to run in the Yellowknife North district in this fall’s territorial election.

Morgan is the second former Yellowknife city councillor to declare their prospective candidacy this week. Julian Morse, with whom Morgan spent two terms on council, says he’ll run in Frame Lake.

Rylund Johnson, the incumbent in Yellowknife North, has confirmed he will not seek re-election after one term in office.

In a press release on Wednesday evening, Morgan said she had lived in the electoral district for the past 15 years. She said her experience beyond city council includes time as a music teacher and on-the-land educator, working to build each year’s Snowcastle, and working “for Dene communities across the NWT to support environmental, regulatory and housing initiatives.”

“Living in the NWT brings me such joy, and I am committed to being a positive force in the political arena, to help channel the abundant talents and wisdom we have in this territory towards a common good,” Morgan wrote.

“I offer principled political representation marked by respect, patience, and tenacity.

“I will focus my efforts on an integrated and comprehensive approach to homelessness, preventing and reducing harm of substance use, and collaborative land stewardship.”

Morgan is the only declared candidate to date in Yellowknife North. The territorial election is scheduled for October 3.

Candidates can announce their intention to run in the fall’s election at any time, but can only confirm their nomination once the election period begins in September.

This year, prospective candidates are coming forward significantly earlier than at the last election in 2019. That year, new contenders only began announcing their candidacy in May.