GNWT to provide update on new Yellowknife recovery centre

The NWT government is holding a meeting to update residents on its planned wellness and recovery centre in Yellowknife.

According to a press release, the virtual meeting – on Tuesday, May 9 at 7pm – will provide information on the building design, location, programming and when the centre will be finished.

The centre is currently in its design phase. When built, the GNWT has previously stated, the building is intended to replace the city’s existing day shelter and sobering centre with a new 59-seat shelter and 90-bed recovery centre.

The new facility was supposed to be built on 51 Street this year. However, the territory recently listed the completion date as 2024-25 in its 2023-24 capital estimates.

Last October, the territory said it was considering a different location, near the current day shelter, despite having awarded a $650,000 design contract for the 51 Street location.

More information about the meeting is available on the Health and Social Services website.