RCMP in Fort Smith appeal for help locating 30-year-old

Police in Fort Smith have asked for the public’s help to find 30-year-old Frank Gruben. RCMP say he was last seen in the town on May 5.

In a news release on Wednesday, police described Gruben as an Inuit man with black hair and brown eyes who is roughly 6 ft 1 in tall.

No further information was released.

RCMP asked anyone with information about Gruben’s whereabouts to contact the Fort Smith detachment at 867-872-1111 or leave a tip via Crime Stoppers.