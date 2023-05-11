Eighteen-year-old killed in Behchokǫ̀ single vehicle collision

Police in the NWT say an 18-year-old has passed away after an incident on the Behchokǫ̀ access road early on Thursday morning.

Few details of what took place were provided and the woman has not been named. RCMP said a “single vehicle collision” was reported at around 4:30am.

Emergency responders at the scene “determined that the lone occupant of the vehicle, an 18-year-old female, was deceased,” police stated in a news release on Thursday afternoon.

“The investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing with the assistance of an RCMP collision analyst,” police added.