Live: Aftermath of flooding in Hay River and KFN

The flood threat remains extremely high in Hay River and there’s no access to the community as thousands of evacuees settle into temporary homes elsewhere.

Around 4,000 people are affected by flooding in Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation. On this page, we’ll bring you updates throughout Friday as the situation unfolds.

Updates will include information for evacuees, the latest on conditions in the affected communities, and advice for residents of other communities looking to help.

You can also check our page for evacuees reaching Yellowknife, our initial report on the evacuation orders, and our Facebook post detailing offers of help.

All times shown are in Mountain Time using the 24-hour clock. Newer updates appear first. Refresh this page for the latest.

KEY UPDATES:

Hay River and KFN still badly flooded, more could be coming

When last of the ice jams clears, water should subside

Unprecedented flood attributed to storm system’s bad timing

7:52 – Hay River’s Environment Canada weather forecast suggests a chance of showers on Friday night but an otherwise dry and relatively warm week ahead.

7:50 – Last night, RCMP said a man reported missing earlier in the day had been found safe and well. So far, the GNWT has not reported anyone else injured or missing following the flooding.

7:47 – A Facebook group is listing items for auction and providing offers of help to raise money and support for affected Kátł’odeeche First Nation members.

South Slave residents and our reporters have been documenting the progress of floodwater in and around Hay River for the past week.

We’ve also spent time with people as they prepared for the flood and as they reacted to the growing devastation, working to help each other escape the worst and provide care for evacuees.

On this page, we’ve collected some of the most striking images of the flooding and of the people trying to preserve their community throughout.

7:31 – In Jean Marie River, officials said on Thursday afternoon the water was approaching the evacuation alert threshold. An update is expected at 10am on Friday.

7:28 – There are overnight reports that a bus returning from Hay River to Yellowknife hit a bison just north of Fort Providence. The driver is reported to be OK. The Big River gas station in Fort Providence remained open through the night to help evacuees.

7:26 – Good morning. Our live coverage of the flood aftermath resumes – you can read Thursday’s coverage here.

The latest from Hay River, as of 8pm last night, is that an ice jam extends some six kilometres south from the forks of the East and West Channel. That’s the last of the ice so, when it clears, water should begin to subside. However, when that will happen is not clear.

Meanwhile, water and ice levels hit fresh highs in Hay River on Thursday with fresh flooding in some downtown streets. But the water has dropped at Paradise Gardens, where flooding is no longer lapping at the roofs of some homes.

Even so, the town expects more flooding to come and remains on an emergency footing.

We weren’t supposed to have to evacuate the whole of Hay River any more.

The whole point of the “new town” – founded almost 60 years ago – was to end the danger that resulted from living on Vale Island, in prime flooding territory between two river channels.

But this year, kilometres away from Vale Island and on higher ground, downtown Hay River flooded anyway.

What happened? Here’s our analysis.