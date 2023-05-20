Local state of emergency remains in Fort McPherson as waters recede

Floodwaters in Fort McPherson have receded by two metres in the past 72 hours, according to an update from the territorial government.

The hamlet has been in a state of emergency since Tuesday afternoon, when the Peel River overflowed and flooded out the community, cutting the hamlet off from its water source and the airport.

Access to fresh water and the airport is still restricted, which is why the local state of emergency is remaining in place.

The road leading to the community has endured extensive damage and will need repairs, Chief Liz Wright of the Teetl’it Gwich’in Band told Cabin Radio earlier this week.

On Friday, the Hamlet of Fort McPherson wrote on Facebook that the road to the airport was “in working condition.”

Although the situation appears to be improving in Fort McPherson, residents in Aklavik should remain vigilant, the GNWT’s water monitoring bulletin stated.

Ice in the area started moving around noon on Saturday, and water levels will depend on how ice and water clear through the delta in the coming days.

According to the update, ice on the Mackenzie River is packed into the upper Mackenzie Delta near Point Separation and the mouth of the Peel River.