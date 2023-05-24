Tsiigehtchic votes to switch from charter to hamlet

Around three-quarters of Tsiigehtchic voters have endorsed the community’s switch from charter status to a hamlet.

According to figures reported to the NWT’s Department of Municipal and Community Affairs, 76 percent of residents voting in a Tuesday plebiscite supported the move to a hamlet.

The vote needed to hit 60 percent for the move, which some residents have pursued for years, to take effect.

As a charter community, Tsiigehtchic has a band council that in effect doubles as a municipal council. Only band members can seek election to that council.

As a hamlet, Tsiigehtchic will have both a band council and a separate municipal council, which will allow all eligible residents to vote or run for municipal office. “The authority and operations of the community government would be more easily defined and separated,” Maca said in February this year.

Maca has said the formal switchover will take place by August.