New federal cash for Deh Gáh Got’ı̨ę, Tulita, Dehcho lodges

Ottawa is splitting $1.2 million in funding between three Indigenous-owned lodge projects across the Northwest Territories.

In a Wednesday press release, the federal government said economic development agency CanNor would provide funding for projects in Fort Providence, Tulita and the Dehcho.

$800,000 is going to the Deh Gáh Got’ı̨ę First Nation’s business development wing, Undah Gogah Corporation, to upgrade the Telemia Lodge. The money will pay for a new website and more marketing, plus upgrades to cabins, new kitchen equipment and solar power.

“The lodge, located near Fort Providence, will also provide a venue for large community and cultural gatherings,” the federal government stated, estimating that eight to 18 new jobs may be created.

Tourism Tulita Inc, a subsidiary of Tulita’s Indigenous development corporation, is receiving $380,000 to help build five biomass-heated chalets.

The North Nahanni Naturalist Lodge, on the Dehcho’s Cli Lake, is receiving $85,500 toward upgrades to its six-room main lodge and guest cabins.