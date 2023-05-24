Air Tindi offers free flights to get Hay River residents home

Air Tindi says evacuees from Hay River returning to their homes can use the airline’s flights for free between May 25 and June 1.

The Town of Hay River has given residents the all-clear to return home from Thursday onward. Residents of the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, which suffered more significant wildfire damage, must wait longer.

On Facebook, Air Tindi said residents heading home to Hay River from Yellowknife can book a free flight by emailing the airline or calling 867-669-8205.

There is a 50-lb baggage limit per person, above which excess fees will apply.

The airline told KFN residents, whose return date is not yet set: “We will be here to assist when that time comes.”