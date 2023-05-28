Northern Mosaic Network to hold YK’s first Pride golf tournament

Northern Mosaic Network will hold a Pride golf tournament in June as a fundraiser for Yellowknife’s Pride festival and other events held by the organization.

Sarah Erasmus, the tournament’s organizer, said the afternoon will focus on bringing people together through an easy-going game of golf. “It’s a fun way to get out there and meet new people,” she told Cabin Radio.

“We just wanted to do something different this year get people out and maybe trying golf for the first time, in a way that isn’t an 18-hole, gruelling day.”

Each hole will feature a fun prize to break up the game and make it more entertaining, said Erasmus. The tournament will wrap up with a dinner, which is included in the registration fee.

“A lot of people get intimidated by golf and we just really want this to be as fun as possible,” said Erasmus.

“It’s a safe space to come hang out, try some new things and raise some money for a great organization.”

If you’re interested in playing in the event on Friday, June 16, you can register as a team of four or as individuals for assignment into a team.

Registration is $100 per person or $400 for a team of four. All proceeds will be donated to Northern Mosaic Network.

More information can be found in a Facebook event for the tournament.