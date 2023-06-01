RCMP arrest man in Yellowknife drugs investigation

RCMP in Yellowknife say a 27-year-old faces charges after being found during an arrest with crack cocaine, cash and a loaded handgun.

According to police, Trent T’seleie is charged with knowingly possessing a loaded, restricted firearm obtained by crime, alongside eight other gun-related charges.

He was arrested on May 27 in the course of an investigation into drug trafficking.

RCMP said he is next due in court on June 20.

“Yellowknife RCMP continue to ensure the safety of the community by conducting proactive investigations such as this,” police stated in a Thursday news release.