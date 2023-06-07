Tłı̨chǫ tourism drive advances with acquisition of Lac La Martre lodge

The only lodge on Lac La Martre has been bought by the economic wing of the Tłı̨chǫ Government as it begins a concerted push into the tourism sector.

Lac La Martre Adventures was previously a joint venture between the Tłı̨chǫ Investment Corporation, David Thompson and Greg Dussome.

The corporation, through new tourism division Tłı̨chǫ Adventures, says it bought out Thompson and Dussome in March.

“This acquisition marks the first step in developing quality tourism, products, services and experiences for Tłı̨chǫ Adventures,” the Tłı̨chǫ Investment Corporation said in a Tuesday press release.

Interest in Northwest Territories tourism is returning as the massive impact of pandemic-era travel restrictions gradually recedes. Air Canada, for example, made great play of the NWT’s improving tourism prospects when recently announcing direct flights between Yellowknife and Toronto.

The Lac La Martre Adventures fishing lodge is the only one on the lake. Whatì acts as a gateway to the lake, and an all-season highway connecting the community to Yellowknife and southern Canada opened in 2021.

The Tłı̨chǫ Investment Corporation says “substantial renovations” have been taking place since the lodge entered its full ownership, and the first guests since the transaction will arrive on June 14. The lodge is being run by operations manager Zack Brown and logistics manager Jessie Brown. Zack and Jessie Brown. Photo: Lac La Martre Adventures

“We are working tirelessly to create an elevated experience for our visitors, and we know that our repeat clients will be blown away with the renovations,” Zack Brown was quoted as saying.

Mark Brajer, the corporation’s chief executive, was quoted as saying the lodge deal represented its aim “to foster economic growth and generate new job opportunities for the local community in both tourism-related fields and supportive roles.”

A director of tourism for Tłı̨chǫ Adventures was hired earlier in the spring, with the mandate of growing revenue and “developing, leading, initiating, and collaborating with multiple stakeholders to implement and promote quality tourism products, services and experiences.”