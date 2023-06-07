‘Unfolding incident’ in Yellowknife trailer park

RCMP have asked people to avoid a section of a Yellowknife trailer park, saying an “unfolding incident” is taking place without giving further information.

In a brief statement shortly after 8:30pm on Tuesday, police said officers and members of a critical incident team had taken up positions in the 600 block of the Northland trailer park.

“Police are requesting people avoid the area,” RCMP stated, adding that residents should not “broadcast police positions on social media.”

“There will be an enhanced police presence in the area,” the statement concluded.

