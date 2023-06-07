Three charged after Inuvik crack cocaine raids

RCMP say they have charged three people after seizing drugs, guns and cash during a search of four homes in the same Inuvik apartment complex.

The raids, early on Tuesday morning, were followed by a separate search elsewhere in the town that police say uncovered “an additional and substantial amount of cash.”

Two men and a woman face charges.

RCMP say they found “a quantity of crack cocaine … along with drug paraphernalia, cash and an unsecured firearm” at the apartment complex, which police did not identify.

Police named those charged as Harbi Ali of Toronto, Jolene Andre of Inuvik and Willie Inglangasuk of Inuvik.

All three face charges related to trafficking. Ali and Andre are also charged with firearms offences, and Ali is charged with possessing the proceeds of crime.