Yellowknives Dene First Nation appoints new CEO

Gaurav Kaushish has begun work as the Yellowknives Dene First Nation’s new chief executive officer.

His hiring was announced by the First Nation this week. He started in the role on June 1.

The chief executive officer is the First Nation’s most senior administrative position, overseeing its programs, services and financial planning.

On its website, the First Nation said Kaushish has “over 16 years of experience in leadership, project management, construction and design coordination in both private and public sectors.”

After moving to Yellowknife in 2017, he worked for NTPC, the NWT government and the Tłı̨chǫ Investment Corporation before moving to YKDFN.

Meanwhile, the First Nation is preparing for a council election taking place in August.

Five councillors will be elected in Dettah and five in Ndilo on August 28. Nominations are due by June 29.