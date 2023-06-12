Rotary calls for Yellowknife Canada Day parade entries

The route for 2023’s Yellowknife Canada Day parade has been set and the Rotary Club of Yellowknife is seeking entries.

On July 1, the parade will leave 49 Avenue next to City Hall at 11am, proceed down 48 Street, turn south along Franklin Avenue and end at the Forrest Drive intersection.

Participants in the Canada Day Mile, a running race being held for the second time, will depart just before the parade begins. A 2023 parade route map provided by the Rotary Club of Yellowknife.

“Registration for the July 1 event continues for community groups, non-profits, cultural and Indigenous organizations, local businesses, classic car owners and anyone who wants to participate in an uplifting way to help our community enjoy some family oriented entertainment,” the Rotary Club of Yellowknife stated in a Monday press release.

“Anything goes as long as it’s safe, respectful, and doesn’t involve throwing items such as candies into the crowds.”

To enter the parade, visit the club’s website.