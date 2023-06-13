YK RCMP respond to mental distress call for second time this week

Yellowknife RCMP say a man barricaded himself inside a residence with a knife when they arrived to do a wellness check on Sunday.

In a press release shared by the RCMP on Tuesday morning, police said they were requested to do the wellness check on the man who they say was experiencing an acute mental health crisis.

RCMP say they negotiated with the man for seven hours before they “successfully resolved” the situation.

This incident comes a week after another mental health crisis in Northlands Trailer Park in Yellowknife.

Both people, according to RCMP, were taken to hospital for a medical assessment and follow-up.